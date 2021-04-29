4BC
4BC Breakfast producer caught up in Brisbane Airport COVID-19 breach

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Brisbane International Airport
Article image for 4BC Breakfast producer caught up in Brisbane Airport COVID-19 breach

Brisbane International Airport yesterday had a COVID-19 breach after two passengers were directed to the wrong area.

Two passengers arrived in Brisbane from Papua New Guinea yesterday morning, and were supposed to be taken through to a red zone designated for people from high-risk countries.

Instead, they were accidentally directed to the green zone, where they remained for around two hours, accessing a shop and toilet in that time.

It’s understood the pair tested negative to COVID-19 before arriving in Queensland, but both have been tested again.

One returned a second negative result, while the other was deemed ‘inconclusive’.

Queensland Health says the travellers posed a low risk to others, as they wore masks and socially distanced while at the airport.

However, the mistake caused strife for many travelling to New Zealand, as mandatory quarantine was optioned for arrivals from Brisbane.

Neil Breen’s executive producer Karryn Wheelans was one of the many caught in the crossfire.

“It was a collective breath hold on that aircraft…”

Click PLAY below to hear Karryn’s firsthand account 

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter

Neil Breen
News
