40 YEARS ON 2GB | Premier gives ‘heartfelt congratulations’ to Graham Ross

Graham Ross and The Garden Clinic are celebrating 40 years on 2GB this Easter!

Horticulturist & host Graham Ross started on 2GB with The Garden Clinic at Easter 1980 and has been offering extensive gardening knowledge, practical know-how, top tips and interviews and news from around the world of gardening.

Graham says it has been a remarkable four decades.

“We’ve taken 250,000 calls during more than 4,100 shows, running up over 8,000 hours of continuous weekend garden broadcasting.

“We’ve been told it’s some sort of Australian radio record, having the same presenters, same station, same time slot (mainly) and same subject matter throughout 40 years.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian rang in to congratulate Graham on the incredible milestone.

“I wanted to ring and say a heartfelt congratulations.

“I’m so deeply grateful that people like you are there making thousands and millions over the years- just think about how many gardens you’ve kept over the years!”

