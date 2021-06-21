3D skin scans hold hope of early melanoma detection

3D skin scans mapping the surface of a person’s body could detect deadly melanomas earlier.

Melbourne researchers will study 3D images of the skin of 15,000 Australians to devise an algorithm that can project who will suffer melanoma and other skin cancers.

Monash University Associate Professor Victoria Mar told Deborah Knight it’s a world-first approach.

“People living in regional areas will be able to access these machines and we’ll be able to read the images … centrally, in Sydney or Melbourne or Brisbane.”

Image: Getty