$27 billion fashion industry returns to the catwalk
An Australian Fashion Council report found the industry contributes more than $27.2 billion to the nation’s economy as Australian Fashion Week returns.
The industry employs almost half a million Australians and creates $7.2 billion in export revenue.
Australian Fashion Council CEO Leila Naja Hibri told Deborah Knight women make up 77 per cent of the industry’s workplace.
“Australian Fashion Week is a great example of how the industry is multifaceted.”
Press PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty