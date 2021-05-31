4BC
$27 billion fashion industry returns to the catwalk

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
An Australian Fashion Council report found the industry contributes more than $27.2 billion to the nation’s economy as Australian Fashion Week returns.

The industry employs almost half a million Australians and creates $7.2 billion in export revenue.

Australian Fashion Council CEO Leila Naja Hibri told Deborah Knight women make up 77 per cent of the industry’s workplace.

“Australian Fashion Week is a great example of how the industry is multifaceted.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

