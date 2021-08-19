4BC
24-hour mass vaccination hubs one way to speed up rollout

42 mins ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19rolloutvaccination
An infectious diseases expert has called for “creative and flexible” solutions to speed up Queensland’s vaccine rollout to avoid future snap lockdowns.

Dr Paul Griffin, infectious diseases physician, has suggested 24-hour COVID-19 hub as a way to boost Queensland’s vaccination rate.

He said supply has been a limitation in the past, but now it’s time to speed it up the rollout.

“I think we need to be creative and flexible in doing that, and I think extending the hours on certain hubs in certain locations, having the opportunity to not have to rely on technology it’s been said back to me that some people are struggling with the booking system, so the ability just to walk in, for example, I think all of these things need to be considered so that we can et these vaccines out to people as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is focusing her attention on getting jabs into arms with a new campaign to run across newspapers, radio and TV.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the rollout and Dr Jeannette Young’s advice for pregnant women

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
