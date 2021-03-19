4BC
15 people assessed after minibus crash in Lockyer Valley

2 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for 15 people assessed after minibus crash in Lockyer Valley

Fifteen people were assessed after a major crash between a car and minibus in the Lockyer Valley which left two people in a critical condition.

Two people are in a critical condition, including a woman aged in her 50s who was flown to hospital, and the other was the driver of the car involved.

Crews were called to Glenore Grove just before 2.30pm.

Nine News reporter Tim Arvier said there were some nasty injuries.

“They have both been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, another 2 people taken to Royal Brisbane, another taken to Ipswich and 10 taken to Toowoomba Hospital.”

The crash occurred at an intersection.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
News
