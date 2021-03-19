15 people assessed after minibus crash in Lockyer Valley

Fifteen people were assessed after a major crash between a car and minibus in the Lockyer Valley which left two people in a critical condition.

Two people are in a critical condition, including a woman aged in her 50s who was flown to hospital, and the other was the driver of the car involved.

Crews were called to Glenore Grove just before 2.30pm.

Nine News reporter Tim Arvier said there were some nasty injuries.

“They have both been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, another 2 people taken to Royal Brisbane, another taken to Ipswich and 10 taken to Toowoomba Hospital.”

The crash occurred at an intersection.

#GlenoreGrove – QAS responding to a multi-casualty incident following a reported mini bus and vehicle crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Road at 2.25pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 19, 2021

Image: Nine News