100 years on: Scott Emerson pays tribute to the RAAF with special photo

The Royal Australian Air Force is today marking 100 years since it was founded on March 31, 1921.

Scott Emerson’s 93-year-old father was based at Amberley and he shared a photo of his father walking along with his colleagues.

“You can see the Tiger Moths behind him, when they were learning to fly. Dad eventually became a navigator” – Scott

Photo taken in 1948

Wing Commander Owen Reinhardt is with the 86th Wing at RAAF Base Amberley and said it was a particularly memorable day.

“It’s incredibly special for the Royal Australian Air Force and every member serving, both past and present,” he said.

He said the Air Force began with humble beginnings, and is now one of the best in the world.

“The organisation has come a long way, we’ve changed in how we have been able to use technology to integrate with others and the joint force, and we have also created an environment for personnel that’s very different from 100 years ago.”

