10 packages of white powder wash up on beach at Hinchinbrook Island

Police say 10 packages of a white powder, believed to be cocaine, that washed up on a beach in the state’s north have a street value of three million dollars.

Members of the public came across the packages at Ramsay Beach on Hinchinbrook Island.

Police believe they are likely linked to a drug trafficking ring.

Detective Inspector Kevin Goan says it’s possible other packages could be found.

“We would ask any member of the public that frequents the Hinchinbrook Island area if they could be on the look out for it, and to let us know.

“Likewise if we have anyone in the area that may have seen similar substances or packages on the beach, that they are to contact police.”

