$1.1 billion announced for Medicare, mental health, domestic violence

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $1.1 billion injection into Medicare, mental health and domestic violence to brace the nation for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily rates of an increase of coronavirus cases in Australia has lowered from 25-30 per cent to 13-15 per cent and the death toll now sits at 16.

$74 million will be provided for mental health support, including a $10 million package for Beyond Blue.

Counselling services for families suffering from domestic violence will receive $150 million.

$669 million will go towards expanding Medicare subsidies for telehealth services, allowing GPs to consult with patients over video conferencing.

Additionally, the government has launched a coronavirus app available for download on the app store.