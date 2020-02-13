‘You beauty!’: Newsreader Amie Meehan ecstatic over zero death cancer target

Newsreader Amie Meehan has opened up about her battle with breast cancer following the announcement of a promising new strategy.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation has announced the new $100-million four-pronged strategy, with the aim of completely eradicating breast cancer deaths by 2030.

Although it’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, survival rates are going up every year.

Newsreader Amie Meehan has opened up about her battle with breast cancer in the past.

She tells Deborah Knight when she heard the news this morning, she was elated at the “promising and wonderful” new target.

“I just thought, ‘you beauty, how amazing would that be?’

“To think that nine per cent of women don’t last beyond five years… we all just want to grow up, watch our kids grow.

“I know for myself it’s actually been two years since I was diagnosed… it is something that I do think about.”

National Breast Cancer Foundation CEO Sarah Hosking explains the new target to Deborah Knight.

“It’s an audacious goal, but we know we can make a massive difference.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve seen an improvement in the survival rates at five years from 76 per cent to 91 per cent, which is a massive change.”

