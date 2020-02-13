4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘You beauty!’: Newsreader Amie Meehan..

‘You beauty!’: Newsreader Amie Meehan ecstatic over zero death cancer target

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Amie MeehanSarah Hosking

Newsreader Amie Meehan has opened up about her battle with breast cancer following the announcement of a promising new strategy.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation has announced the new $100-million four-pronged strategy, with the aim of completely eradicating breast cancer deaths by 2030.

Although it’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, survival rates are going up every year.

Newsreader Amie Meehan has opened up about her battle with breast cancer in the past.

She tells Deborah Knight when she heard the news this morning, she was elated at the “promising and wonderful” new target.

“I just thought, ‘you beauty, how amazing would that be?’

“To think that nine per cent of women don’t last beyond five years… we all just want to grow up, watch our kids grow.

“I know for myself it’s actually been two years since I was diagnosed… it is something that I do think about.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

National Breast Cancer Foundation CEO Sarah Hosking explains the new target to Deborah Knight.

“It’s an audacious goal, but we know we can make a massive difference.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve seen an improvement in the survival rates at five years from 76 per cent to 91 per cent, which is a massive change.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

The emotional interview that brought Ray Hadley to tears

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.