Prime Minister announces shutdown to curb coronavirus spread

4 hours ago
National Nine News
coronavirus

A nationwide shutdown of non-essential services will take effect this afternoon, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets, petrol stations, convenience stores and pharmacies are among the businesses which will remain open.

But from midday, those services deemed non-essential such as pubs, clubs, casinos, cinemas, gyms, indoor sporting venues, churches and places of worship will be closed.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to run with takeaway only.

The Prime Minister remains strong in his advice that children should continue to go to school.

 

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer 

 

National Nine News
AustraliaNews
