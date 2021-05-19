4BC
Premier offers Aussies cash to work in tourism destinations

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Premier offers Aussies cash to work in tourism destinations

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced this morning it will offer Australians cash incentives to work in the state’s tourism destinations.

Workers who move to holiday destinations such as the Whitsundays, Cairns or the ‘Outback’ can receive up to $1500 cash, travel vouchers worth $250 and access to low-cost accommodation.

Eligible roles are predominantly hospitality-oriented, with opportunities for bartenders, cooks, chefs, kitchenhands, waitstaff and tour guides.

The incentives will open next month for jobs filled from May 20, 2021.

Image: Getty 

