4BC
‘Like a full country town’: Brisbane State High School celebrates 100 years

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Brisbane State High SchoolPrincipal Wade Haynes
Article image for ‘Like a full country town’: Brisbane State High School celebrates 100 years

Brisbane State High School celebrates its centenary today.

There will be a ceremony at the convention centre today, which commemorates the official opening of the school.

Neil Breen attended the school and says it remains close to his heart.

“It’s an institution that I love dearly, and I attended myself.”

The school has grown to more than 3500 students, around 260 staff, and has become the biggest state school in Queensland.

Principal Wade Haynes spoke to Neil during the Great Queenslander’s segment on 4BC Breakfast.

“It’s a big year for us, and a big day for us. 100 years doesn’t come around very often.”

He said it’s a nice community and has all of the characteristics of a country town.

“It’s like a full country town every day.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the centenary on 4BC Breakfast

Images: Google Maps, Brisbane State High School Facebook

 

Neil Breen
