‘It’s absolutely safe’: Brisbane butcher’s plea after positive COVID-19 case

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Ray Nalder

Businesses visited by a positive COVID-19 case often face drastic losses afterwards, and Brisbane’s Rock n Roll Butcher is no exception.

The Greenslopes business was included in Queensland Health’s alerts after a person who visited the shop on the afternoon of August 18 tested positive.

Owner Ray Nalder told Scott Emerson the store is “absolutely safe”, and the chance of anyone in store at the time also contracting the virus diminishingly low.

“We’ve done absolutely nothing wrong … we followed government guidelines, there’s nothing more really we can do.

“We’re not even sure if they actually purchased. The health department couldn’t say.”

On top of the expense of a deep clean, revenue has halved in the week since the positive case was announced.

Mr Nalder remains optimistic, however, thanking loyal customers for their support.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Rock n Roll Butcher

Scott Emerson
Local
