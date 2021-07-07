Ipswich Council green lights Flight Centre boss’ glamping site

A tourist facility development application first submitted to Ipswich City Council four years ago has been granted conditional approval.

Flight Centre CEO Graham “Skroo” Turner and his wife Judy Turner, who runs boutique hotel chain Spicers Retreats, applied to build a 1616-hectare eco-tourism destination near Spicers Hidden Vale resort in 2017.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding told Spencer Howson the facility, named Bubbling Springs, will accommodate up to 290 people in grass tents and glamping structures.

“We’re really keen to see this eco-tourism facility get up and running,” Ms Harding said.

But she said there’s a major sticking point: the traffic.

“There’s some dirt roads there, so they’re the things that have to be sorted out.

“It’s only fair for the residents if there’s an increased traffic that those roads are fixed up.”

