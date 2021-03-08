4BC
Indecent assault of sleeping women sparks police hunt

7 hours ago
4BC News
Police are appealing for public assistance after two incidents of a man breaking into the same home and inappropriately touching female residents as they slept. 

At 1.50am on February 17, a woman in her 20s woke up to find an unknown man kneeling beside her and touching her.

The man fled from the home after she woke.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about six-foot-tall, with ear-length curly brown hair and aged in his 20s.

In a similar incident at the same residence on March 7 at 11.20pm, a second woman in her 20s woke to find the man touching her.

The woman screamed before chasing the man out of the house and phoning police.

Police believe the man forced entry to the home via windows on both occasions.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam vision of suspicious activity from the Karome Street area on the Sunshine Coast is urged to come forward.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

