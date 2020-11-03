Frustration grows over plans for bike lane through city centre

Plans for a bike lane to run the length of Elizabeth Street in Brisbane’s CBD has raised the ire of a Brisbanite, who says it’s an outrage the car parks will be removed.

The separated bike lane is part of a new 12-month trial by the city council.

4BC listener Ira Winston told Neil Breen he visits the nearby GPO and church.

“I was outraged to find the whole street is now going to become a cycleway, they are taking out all of the parks.

“The disabled parks, the 10 minute parks and 1 hour parks … [are] now going to be replaced completely with a cycleway.

“Most people who need to park in the city don’t need to go there for very long.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Elizabeth Street, Google Maps