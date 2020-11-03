Country music power couple hit the road to bring live music back to NSW

Country music couple Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are ready to hit the road again as part of 1000 COVID-safe live performances.

Brooke – one-third of the star group The McClymonts – and her husband Adam – of the Adam Eckersley Band – have 12 Golden Guitars, two ARIA Awards and two APRAs between them.

They will be performing across the state as part of Great Southern Nights, designed to help live entertainers perform in a COVID-world.

The couple told Ray Hadley they are excited to perform live.

“It has been six to seven months since we performed.

“The feedback we have been given from the shows is that everyone is just wanting to go see live music, they’ve missed it.”

Tickets are available for performances on November 20, 21, 22 and 28. Click HERE for more details.