Australia’s biggest companies make incredible pledge to the bush

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Backing the BushbushfiresdroughtStephen Cartwright

Over 60 companies have made a pledge to bring much-needed business to bushfire and drought-affected communities.

The Backing the Bush website encourages companies of all sizes to take board, management or staff meetings to areas that have been hit hard by recent disasters.

NSW Business Chamber CEO Stephen Cartwright tells Ray Hadley the response has been incredible, with Qantas, KPMG and the NRL among those to make the commitment. 

“We’ve only had the website up for about 24 hours or so and we’ve already had 50 major corporations come on and upload their logo and pledge that they are going to take a meeting to one of the affected areas.”

After the interview, Ray received the incredible news that 14 more organisations signed up on the website while he was speaking to Mr Cartwright.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

