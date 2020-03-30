WATCH | Ray Hadley tears into teenager’s ‘vile abuse’ of Asian-Australian youth

Ray Hadley has slammed the ‘vile abuse’ of two Asian-Australian teenagers in Sydney’s Inner-West.

One of the victims posted videos of the attack on social media, in the hope of identifying the attacker.

“This is what racism and xenophobia can do. I didn’t get it half as bad as my sister. I only wanted to protect her.”

LANGUAGE WARNING:

Police are searching for the woman, described as a caucasian woman about 18 years-old, who spat at and made a racial slur towards the 19-year-old in Marrickville.

The racist abuse turned physical when the attacker began spitting on the teenager, hitting her in the eye.

“This grubby little individual needs to be held to account,” Ray said.

“I don’t give a bugger whether she’s 16, 26, or 18. I don’t know where she comes from, to be able to speak to someone in a public place the way she spoke to these girls.

“This is about as un-Australian as you can possibly get!”

