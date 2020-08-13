‘Today is the day’: Greg Hunt declares second COVID-19 wave falling

The second wave of COVID-19 in Australia looks to have peaked with numbers on a downward trend.

Victoria recorded 278 new cases overnight, their lowest number in three weeks.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Deborah Knight ‘today is the day’ to announce the second wave of the pandemic has started to fall.

“I can officially say today that we are cautiously optimistic both in Victoria and in New South Wales.

“This is, for the first time I would say, a consolidation of the downwards trend.”

Mr Hunt said we’ve done it before and we need to ‘flatten that curve a second time’.

Image: Getty