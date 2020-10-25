Police seize $40 million of cannabis in record-breaking drug bust

Police have arrested 14 people following one of the largest cannabis seizures in Australian history worth over $40 million.

The drug bust took place over a two day operation which saw police raid three properties on the NSW mid north coast in Minimbah, Melinga and Moorland, seizing more than 13,000 cannabis plants.

The record-breaking haul is part of Strike Force Harthouse, which has located and dismantled cannabis cultivation operations on six other rural properties, and seized cannabis worth more than $60.2 million since it’s inception in November 2019.

NSW Police State Crime Commander Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told Ray Hadley all of the 14 people arrested are Vietnamese nationals.

“Look Ray, that’s where we’re finding a connection and we haven’t seen this sort of behaviour for years.

“The 14 individuals … were either illegals or … they exploit the student visa process.”

Assistant Commissioner Smith said police are working closely with Home Affairs after becoming aware of this “trend” where prime farming land is being acquired “to be used by these people to generate large quantities of cannabis”.

“We haven’t seen this type of cannabis since the mafia crops of the 70s.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Images: NSW Police