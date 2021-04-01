4BC
‘Pack your board shorts’: Brisbane, the Gold Coast wants to see you

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
gold coastTom Tate
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has a message to Brisbanites for Easter: pack your bags and visit.

Earlier today he urged interstate visitors to keep their plans and “take a punt and book” a ticket to the Gold Coast.

Local tourism operators have suffered hugely and could use the boost, he said.

“There’s plenty of room there because a lot of people from Melbourne and the like cancelled so we would absolutely welcome out friends from Brisbane, pack your board shorts and come on down,” he told Scott Emerson.

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleTravel
