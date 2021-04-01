‘Pack your board shorts’: Brisbane, the Gold Coast wants to see you

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has a message to Brisbanites for Easter: pack your bags and visit.

Earlier today he urged interstate visitors to keep their plans and “take a punt and book” a ticket to the Gold Coast.

Local tourism operators have suffered hugely and could use the boost, he said.

“There’s plenty of room there because a lot of people from Melbourne and the like cancelled so we would absolutely welcome out friends from Brisbane, pack your board shorts and come on down,” he told Scott Emerson.

