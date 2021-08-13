4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister condemns peers for ‘special flights’ out of Canberra lockdown

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
australiacovid-19federal politicslockdown
Article image for Minister condemns peers for ‘special flights’ out of Canberra lockdown

A minister has taken aim at his colleagues for catching specially chartered flights to escape the Canberra lockdown.

Both Member for Hunter Joel Fitzgibbon and Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight they have returned home.

While Mr Fitzgibbon admitted he “joined the scramble late yesterday afternoon” and secured a flight, Mr Taylor drove home this morning.

“There was no need for a special flight,” Mr Taylor said.

“Pollies shouldn’t get special treatment, that’s absolutely right.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873