Georgina Damm’s curried scallop pie recipe

Georgina Damm has a recipe for curried scallop and dill pies.

The following recipe makes approximately 6 pies or 1 large family pie.

Ingredients

40 gm butter

2 tabs plain flour

300 mls milk

2 tsp curry powder

1 brown onion chopped

2 tabs chopped dill

Approx 24 medium fresh scallops – washed with coral left on

1 sheet shortcrust pastry

1 sheet puff pastry

Extra butter for cooking

Salt + pepper to taste

Method

Add butter, plain flour, milk and curry powder to a large pot and turn heat to medium-high. Stir continuously until it thickens. Remove from heat as soon as it is thick and set aside.

Whilst that is cooking, heat a frying pan to medium-high. Add extra butter and fry off the onions for a few minutes. Add whole washed scallops and cook for 5 minutes, or until just done.

Pour the curry sauce into the frying pan with the scallops, add chopped dill and mix well. Season with salt + pepper and set aside while you get pastry ready.

Cut both pastry sheets into even circles to fit pie tins.

Place shortcrust pastry circles into oiled pie tins. Rest pastry in the tins in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Blind bake shells for approx 10 minutes at 160C degrees

Add filling and place puff pastry circle lid on top. Brush with melted butter or egg wash. Cook for approx. 15 minutes, or until nice and golden, at 180C degrees