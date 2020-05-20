4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Deputy Chief Medical Officer confident..

Deputy Chief Medical Officer confident NSW COVID-19 cases will stay low

1 hour ago
Alan Jones
Nick Coatsworth

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth believes Australians can get moving again as restrictions start to lift.

Sydneysiders will be allowed to travel within NSW from June 1 and children will return to school full time as the state looks at reviving the economy.

Dr Coatsworth told Alan Jones Australia is in a better position than it was a few months ago but social distancing must be maintained.

“I think what we will see in the coming weeks is that those numbers in NSW and Victoria will continue to stay low.

“I think we have to open up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.