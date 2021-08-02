‘Bunch of idiots’ pose as AFP officers to overthrow Australian government

Federal police have charged a Perth man with impersonating a Commonwealth public official following the circulation of a video on social media.

The video claims to show Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw calling for the federal government to be overthrown.

An investigation into the footage began two weeks ago, when the video started circulating on social media, including on Facebook pages belonging to celebrity chef Pete Evans and politician Craig Kelly.

It’s alleged a group of people are involved in impersonating government officials and holding anti-government sentiment, with members responsible for circulating the video.

While the 49-year-old man charged is not the man seen in the video, he allegedly claimed to be an AFP official during an unsuccessful attempt to obtain stamps and ID badges bearing the official AFP logo from a commercial business.

More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

Ray Hadley described the case as “beyond belief”, and far removed from what’s expected in Australia.

Commissioner Kershaw told Ray he was surprised by the “bizarre” case.

“It’s quite concerning and disturbing to see that people are willing to go this far.”

He thanked those who ‘did their due diligence’ and contacted the AFP via official channels.

“Check your facts.

“There’s some prevention work that we’ll be doing with all the community about what’s legitimate and not.

“They’re a bunch of idiots to say the least.”

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images