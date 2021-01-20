National Intelligence joins Grand Chancellor investigation

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has revealed this morning the Office of National Intelligence will be involved in the Hotel Grand Chancellor investigation.

The Director-General of National Intelligence (DGNI), Andrew Shearer, will travel to Queensland to complete an interim investigation report on the quarantine.

Ms Carroll told Neil Breen the investigation, which has so far “left no stone unturned”, isn’t expected to pinpoint the exact reason behind the transmission.

“We mightn’t know exactly how that transpired on that day but there will be some good scenarios of how it could have happened and there will be many learnings for all of us.”

Ms Carroll said police have installed CCTV and reduced traffic on quarantine floors.

“What happened at the Grand Chancellor really showed us the challenges of this new variant,” she said. “Hotel quarantine is our biggest risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine