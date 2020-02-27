‘Must have been a whopping bra’: Alan Jones reacts to police bust

The latest police bust has left Alan Jones shocked after some incredibly valuable items were found in a woman’s bra.

Police pulled over a car on Thursday night and searched the 19-year-old passenger.

Officers made a huge bust when they discovered almost $10,000 worth of cocaine stashed inside her bra.

“They allegedly located cash inside the handbag and 40 bags of cocaine… contained within the passenger’s bra,” says Alan Jones.

“It must have been a whopping bra.”

The Liverpool woman was arrested and given a lift to Kings Cross Police Station by officers.

She was charged with possessing and supplying a prohibited drug and dealing in property proceeds of crime.

To hear Alan’s reaction to the news story click HERE