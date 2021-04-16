4BC
How a former MP is helping bring a celeb shout-out platform to Australia

5 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Former Brisbane Liberal MP turned businessman Michael Johnson has a new gig.

He’s been appointed on US company Cameo’s advisory board.

Cameo, touted as the fastest growing US website, lets you receive a personalised video shout-out from celebrities, movie stars, musicians, athletes and more.

“Places like Australia, we love our sporting heroes … so I think it’s a new market for the business,” Mr Johnson told Spencer Howson.

Some of the big names you can get a shout-out from include David Hasselhoff and Fran Drescher.

He’d also like to see other notable Australians sign up to give shout-outs.

“Equally I think if we can get our leading scientists, our leading businesspeople who have integrity, who are smart and savvy and know how the world works … I think that’s something where I would like to take the platform as well.”

Spencer Howson
