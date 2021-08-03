4BC
Home Affairs Minister ‘thrilled’ by backflip on ‘incomprehensible’ vaccine stance

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has commended the Queensland government for its “change of attitude” on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath yesterday announced she had accepted an offer by the Commonwealth for 150,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca.

The state ordered zero doses in July following controversial comments by Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young that only people aged over 60 should receive the jab.

“That is actually incomprehensible,” Ms Andrews told Neil Breen.

“I’m thrilled that they actually accepted our offer for 150,000 doses.”

Ms Andrews urged listeners to take advantage of the extra doses and get vaccinated.

“I know some people are saying they’re having some difficulties [but] there’s many ways you can get the vaccine.”

