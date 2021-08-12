High Court rules against Biloela asylum seeker’s bid for visa

Another avenue for a Sri Lankan refugee family to return to Biloela has closed after the High Court refused a special leave request for their youngest daughter to apply for a protection visa.

The Murugappan family claims their lives will be under threat by the Sri Lankan government if they are deported due to their pro-Tamil Tiger stance.

“They have been knocked back at every opportunity,” Ray Hadley said.

“The family came here illegally without the children.

“They were told when they had children … that would make no difference, because those children had no right to Australian citizenship.”

The family has since released a video message pleading with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to allow them to return to their regional Queensland home.

Statement from Priya: “Thank you to everybody in Australia for your love and support…Biloela is where the girls will get better and be safe. Please Minister Hawke, let us return to our community in Biloela.” #HomeToBilo pic.twitter.com/PXYstf5AvE — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) August 12, 2021

They remain in community detention in Perth after the youngest daughter, Tharnicaa, became ill on Christmas Island.

Mr Hawke has responded to the ruling in a statement.

“Today the High Court declined to grant the Sri Lankan family formerly resident on Christmas Island special leave to appeal. “I note the High Court’s decision follows a serious of previous decisions by the Department of Home Affairs, Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Federal Circuit Court, Federal Court, Full Federal Court, and High Court in relation to the family. “The family has a number of ongoing legal matters. It is therefore inappropriate for me to comment further.”

