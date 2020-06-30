Former premier concerned Melbourne’s suburban lockdown an ‘overreaction’

Former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett says he is concerned tough new lockdowns in Melbourne hot spots are an “overreaction” to the COVID-19 crisis, saying the economy will suffer.

He also told Ben Fordham he was “sad” to see borders closed, as Queensland and South Australia announced they won’t be re-opening their borders to Victorians.

“I feel sorry for some of your tourism spots in NSW, particularly in southeastern Queensland who are going to be denied the economic pleasure of receiving Victorians into their state and their facilities over the school holiday period,” he said.

“It’s going to be devastating.”

He said he didn’t believe Victoria was experiencing a second wave, yet.

“I don’t know how you are going to be able to control x number of suburbs in a metro area and the movement of people coming and going, you can’t dictate.

“This to me, without downplaying the importance of it all, is an overreaction.

“We are going to have to live with this virus, probably for another year, year and a half.

“If every time there is an outbreak somewhere, we are going to close society down, then unfortunately the damage economically for employment, security, is going to be a lot worse than this virus.”

