DEVELOPING | Woman tests positive to COVID-19 on Sunshine Coast after leaving Melbourne

A woman who travelled with her husband from Melbourne to Queensland despite the lockdown has tested positive to COVID-19 in Caloundra.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the woman left Victoria on June 1, and arrived in Queensland on June 5 after travelling through NSW, sparking a huge contact tracing effort.

There are numerous exposure sites, including a shopping centre and cafes.

“I can also update that we now have a positive case in Caloundra,” she said.

“The woman is 44-years-old and travelled from Victoria, through NSW into Queensland.”

The woman was tested yesterday in Caloundra, while her husband has tested negative today.

She is currently being interviewed.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the information as to the possible exposure sites was “preliminary”.

She said they will be looking into how it happened.

“I don’t know the details, why they left, what their reason was, the moment I am absolutely focussed on getting the information out, there of course we will be looking into how all of this happened.”

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said their primary focus was contact tracing.

To keep up to date with the list of exposure sites, click HERE

EXPOSURE SITES:

Close contacts

If you have been to the below locations at the relevant times, Queensland Health advises you must quarantine at home, get tested and complete an online contact tracing form.

Casual contacts

If you have been to any of the below locations at the relevant times you must quarantine at home, get tested and complete an online contact tracing form.

